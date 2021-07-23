Prequel to Yellowstone, ‘cable’s number one show,’ to be filmed in Fort Worth

(L-R) Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Season 3, Episode 3 of Yellowstone- “An Acceptable Surrender” on Paramount Network. Paramount Network

Film Fort Worth announced a crew call for the upcoming prequel to Paramount’s hit drama series ”Yellowstone.”

”Y: 1883” will tell the origin story of the Dutton family from “Yellowstone.” The new series will stream in 2021 on Paramount+. Parts of the series will be filmed in Fort Worth.

“’Y: 1883’ follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana,” according to a Paramount Network press release.

Film Fort Worth announced the crew call via their social media pages: Twitter and Instagram. The announcement said crew members must be available to work in Fort Worth. Housing will be provided for crew members if travel is required.

Prospective crew members can send resumes to y1883production@gmail.com.

They are also hiring extras. Sign up with Legacy Casting at mycastingfile.com or email extras@legacycasting.com.

The Fort Worth Film Commission was established in 2015. The commission has worked on films such as: “A Ghost Story,” “The Old Man & the Gun,” “Never Goin’ Back,” “No Future,” “Miss Juneteenth” and “12 Mighty Orphans.”

Paramount Plus has not released many details on “Y: 1883,” but viewers got a sneak peek of the new series during the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. In the released clip an unknown voice says, “I don’t care if you live or die. But should you live, you tell them about me.”

Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, who co-created “Yellowstone,” said in a video posted by Paramount Network that he wanted to find a way to make Yellowstone bigger. “Y: 1883” will give viewers the opportunity to witness the first Duttons to come to Montana and see them when they were homesteading, Sheridan said in the video.

“When we say the wild west, what that really means is a west beyond the reach of the rule of law,” Sheridan said in the video. “It really is the beginning of an empire before it was an empire.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said: “Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content.”

Paramount Network has not announced when ‘”Y: 1883” will stream on Paramount+.