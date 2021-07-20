Kimbell Art Museum to celebrate 50 years with three special exhibits

The Kimbell Art Museum will celebrate 50 years on Oct. 4, 2022. Three exhibits are planned through 2023. Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Robert LaPrelle

For nearly 50 years, a range of colors, textures, sculptures, masks and costumes have illuminated the showrooms at the Kimbell Art Museum, taking audiences around the world and back in time.

The has announced that it will display three major international exhibitions through 2022, each one exploring a different era, artist and culture. The museum plans to celebrate 50 years on Oct.4, 2022.

Two feature painters J.M.W. Turner and Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, according to a press release from The Kimbell Art Museum. The third exhibit, The Language of Beauty in African Art, features sculptures, decorative art, and costumes and masks made for ceremonial use.

“Bringing around 150 oil paintings and watercolors by Turner to the Kimbell is an occasion for celebration,” George Shackelford, the museum’s deputy director, said in an email.

Shackelford said Turner (1775–1851) is one of the greatest British artists and one of the most influential painters of modern times.

The exhibition, Turner’s Modern World, captures how Turner found new ways to interpret the events of his time, including war and the industrial revolution, Shackelford said. While dates are subject to change, the exhibit is scheduled to be on display from Oct. 17 through Feb. 6, 2022.

“He is a real ‘painter’s painter,’ admired for his incredible sense of color and the inventiveness of his brushwork, which became bolder and bolder as he developed,” Shackelford said.

Murillo, a Spanish artist who lived from 1617–1682, painted to convey the cultural narratives and written tales of his time. His paintings depict ordinary people — beggars, street urchins and flower girls, according to a press release from the Kimbell.

The special exhibition, Murillo: From Heaven to Earth, will display approximately 50 works, exploring the themes of youth and age, comedy, romance and seduction, faith and charity, landscape, portraiture and modern realism, according to the release. The exhibit is scheduled from Sept. 18, 2022, to Jan. 29, 2023.

The Language of Beauty in African Art, explores how the nearly 250 works were evaluated and appreciated by the local artists and audiences who created and experienced it — from Western interpretations to indigenous African perspectives, according to the press release. It is scheduled for March 27, 2022, to July 31, 2022.