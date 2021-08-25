City Council approves temporary North Fort Worth road closures for ’1883’ TV production

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in ’1883,’ Taylor Sheridan’s western prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ Parts of the series will be filmed in Fort Worth. Invision/Associated Press

The Fort Worth City Council authorized temporary street closures in the Stockyards area in North Fort Worth from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17 for filming and production of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” during its Tuesday meeting.

Road closures will be on North Houston Street from 24th Street to 25th Street, Ellis Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street, and West Exchange Avenue from Clinton Avenue to Ellis Avenue, according to the meeting agenda.

The closed sections will be transformed to look like the year 1883, with street lights removed and dirt in the roadways. The closures will also allow for equipment loading, unloading and staging.

Set construction is already well under way on West Exchange Avenue, KRLD NewsRadio reported.

Sam Elliott and country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in “1883,” which will follow the Dutton family as they journey through the west for a better life in Montana.

The new TV series will stream later this year on Paramount+

The original “Yellowstone” series, which stars actor Kevin Costner, will air its fourth season this fall.