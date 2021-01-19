Sony Pictures Classics acquires distribution rights to sports movie ’12 Mighty Orphans’

The new inspirational football movie about Fort Worth’s Mighty Mites called “12 Mighty Orphans” has been acquired for worldwide distribution by Sony Pictures Classics, according to a report in Variety.

The movie stars Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen, Vinessa Shaw and Robert Duvall.

The project was directed by Ty Roberts, and other stars include Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker, Treat Williams, Ron White and Scott Haze.

“There is a reason underdog stories hold so much weight in the popular imagination, and we know the Mighty Mites’ true story of triumph over adversity — set in a time when much of the country was suffering — will lift the spirits of audiences worldwide,” according to a statement released by Sony Pictures Classics and reported by Variety. “We are excited to work with Ty on what promises to be an emotional and life-affirming film.”

The movie is set in the Great Depression at Fort Worth’s Masonic Widows and Orphans Home, where 12 scrawny orphans and a Texas football coach became champions.

Based on the book “Twelve Mighty Orphans” by Jim Dent, the movie was filmed in Fort Worth in 2019.