New ‘Borat’ sequel filmed scenes at Arlington driving range — and we didn’t even know

The release form made no mention of Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen, but it demanded almost Cold War-like secrecy.

The form looked legit, and the production director was nice, so Mauricio Galante, who owns the Golf Center of Arlington, signed it.

When he asked what film they were shooting, he was only told, “Don’t worry about it. When the movie comes out, you’ll know what it is.”

Only until the trailer for the new Borat movie was released did Galante know.

“I never saw him,” Galante said in a phone interview. “Had no idea who it was. They were so secret. My wife thought they were making [an adult entertainment] movie or something.”

Borat came to Arlington last year, and none of us knew about it.

Great success.

Fourteen years ago Cohen reset the movie/comedy model with his feature film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The assumption was because of the popularity of the character there was no plausible way Cohen could pull off another 90 minutes worth of gags on unsuspecting people to make a sequel.

He, of course, managed to do it again.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Cohen apparently “got” former New York City mayor and current close advisor to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, in a scene that is beyond the normal standard of squeamish for a Borat flick.

To pull this all off requires the cooperation of unsuspecting, but willing, people and constant confidentiality.

“It was late September last year and this scouting agency showed up and they said they wanted to shoot a movie. They thought our place was perfect for a golf lesson,” Galante said. “That was a Wednesday. They were there on Friday.”

Galante figures about 15 to 20 people were there to shoot, and they occupied one of the bays, or “houses,” golfers use to hit practice balls or take a lesson.

A large curtain was hung to ensure privacy, and he never saw anything. No one did.

“They were so secret about all of it,” he said. “Sure I was curious but I never really gave it much thought.”

At one point, Galante offered to bring everyone water or Gatorade. The offer was politely declined.

Galante figures the production crew smuggled Cohen in and out of the golf facility through one of the tunnels around the mini-golf course.

“They were there from about 8 in the morning ‘til 1. I had to leave to do an errand and when I came back they were gone,” he said.

It was out of sight/mind until the trailer for the movie hit the internet. Only then did he realize that Borat himself was at the range. And that’s when Galante’s phone exploded with messages.

Watching the trailer, Borat is taking golf lessons with a pro at the Golf Center of Arlington. We’re not sure if the pro is an actor, or an actual golf instructor who was duped.

This is not the first time Borat has come to the DFW area. A few scenes for his 2006 film were filmed in Dallas, most notably one hysterical sequence in the Adolphus Hotel.

The sad part is that Galante is a Borat junkie, and he never had the chance to meet Cohen. Like Borat, Galante was not born in America. He’s from Brazil, and is now an American citizen.

Galante’s hope now is to get the movie poster signed by Borat himself so he can hang it at his driving range.

“He was here,” Galante said, “so that would be nice.”

Vaaaahry-nice.