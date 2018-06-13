You'll never believe which rapper visited Dak Prescott at Cowboys minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys had a busy Wednesday.

Early in the afternoon, news broke that the franchise gave Zack Martin a new contract that will make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Later, the team posted a video of quarterback Dak Prescott embracing and chatting up former Grapevine resident and world-famous rapper Post Malone.

In an impromptu interview with TMZ on the sidewalk back in March, Malone said "I met Zeke ... he's a good guy... We were partying. We were getting weird."

Although, when that encounter between Elliott and the rapper took place is unknown.

In September and December of 2017, the former Grapevine resident claimed that the NFL had wronged Elliott by its handling of his domestic violence case.