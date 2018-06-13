It's official: Cowboys make Zack Martin highest-paid guard

As expected, Zack Martin is now the highest-paid guard in NFL history.
The Dallas Cowboys and Martin reached a six-year, $84 million extension with $40 million guaranteed, a source confirmed.
The extension kicks in after 2018, so Martin is under Cowboys control for the next seven seasons at $93.41 million. He'll receive a $20 million signing bonus.
This deal easily makes him the highest-paid guard in football. The previous high was the five-year, $66.5 million with $30 million guaranteed that Andrew Norwell received from Jacksonville earlier this offseason.
Martin sat out organized team activities (OTAs) in hopes of reaching a long-term deal. Progress between each side was made this weekend and Martin reported to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, knowing a deal was imminent.
Martin had no desire to explore the free agent market and is now under contract through the 2024 season.
"I want to be here in Dallas,” Martin said on Tuesday. “I’ve said that from the beginning and I’ll stand tall on that that I want to be here in Dallas. I never wanted to go anywhere else. I’m happy that it looks like it’ll get done and that’ll be the case."
The Cowboys now have locked up their first-round offensive line picks for the foreseeable future as center Travis Frederick and left tackle Tyron Smith are each signed through the 2023 season.
Martin, the Cowboys’ 2014 first-round pick, has been named to the Pro Bowl in his first four professional seasons. He garnered first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016 and second-team honors in 2015 and 2017.
Martin is coming off one of his best seasons, too, being called for no penalties and giving up just one sack last season.
For his career, Martin has been flagged 13 times and given up seven sacks as he’s started 64 of a possible 64 regular-season games.
