David Irving has reported to Cowboys' minicamp today.
David Irving has reported to Cowboys' minicamp today. Jim Cowsert Special to Star-Telegram
David Irving has reported to Cowboys' minicamp today. Jim Cowsert Special to Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Garrett gives updates on David Irving, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, etc.

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

June 12, 2018 11:14 AM

Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp today.

All players have been accounted for, coach Jason Garrett said, including defensive tackle David Irving and right guard Zack Martin.

Irving has been sporadic in his offseason work to date, and will not participate in practice as he works himself back into shape.

Martin has been holding out for a long-term deal that is close to being finalized, and will participate only in individual work. Martin will work on the side during the team portion of practice.

Other updates from Garrett --

Left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to practice fully. He had been held out the last two team portions of the OTAs with a shoulder injury.

First-round pick Leighton Vander Esch will not practice with an ankle injury he sustained during organized team activities (OTAs). The team does not view it as serious.

Dallas Cowboys first round pick Leighton Vander Esch excited to start rookie minicamp Friday at the Star in Frisco. Max Faulkner

Wide receiver Deonte Thompson will not practice with shoulder and Achilles injuries bothering him.

Defensive end Charles Tapper will return after being sidelined with a concussion last week.

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's. David Kentdkent@star-telegram.com

  Comments  