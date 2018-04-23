A troubling morning from David Irving's social media account

One of the best defensive players for the Dallas Cowboys had some interesting, and potentially troubling, developments on social media on Monday morning.

David Irving's Twitter account, @Caliboy_95" has either been hacked, someone is playing a bad joke on him, or something really bad just went down.

Shortly after 8 a.m. CT, Irving's Twitter account read, "David irving going to jail say good by to his football career."





That was followed by, "Domestic vilance [ sic] again"





Five minutes later, it read, "Profile hacked."

Profile hacked. — David Ja Rodd Irving (@Caliboy_95) April 23, 2018

One minute later: "Cut his gf hair and kicked her to the streets"

And then these in succession: "With no where to go"

"Nope his gf is on it"

"Watch the nes [ sic] soon guys #"

"All his dirty laundtty [ sic] "

"Even all the drug test he’s failing"

"No hacks her"

This account responded directly to a Tweet I wrote from my account @MacEngelProf when I wrote, "This is either a case of hacking, a bad joke, or something much worse."

Three responses sent to me read: "Hack." "Nope you'll all see." "He cut my hair." "And hit me again."

The last Tweet, from 8:50 a.m. reads, "Profile hacked."

The other Tweets were deleted.

The Cowboys are aware of the social media activity and actively trying to figure this out.

During his college career at Iowa State, Irving was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is the mother of their daughter. She did later request that all charges be dropped.

His Twitter account was likely hacked, but this sort of thing happens to David Irving.

For as talented, charming and personable as he is, there remains a side to him that is ... different. There is always some noise following David Irving.

Led by Sheriff Stephen Jones, we have seen these Cowboys don't want noise.

There is a reason why the Cowboys did not give Irving a larger contract this off-season. He recently signed a second-round tender, a one-year deal at $2.91 million.





Irving is 6-foot-7, 291-pounds; he's fast, athletic and can pressure a passer and make plays on the defensive line. He's a commodity. Irving is worth more than $2.91 million.

He must turn down the noise, and the stupid trouble, that has followed him since his days at Iowa State.

Irving missed the first four games of the 2017 NFL season because he failed a drug test for using PEDs.

When he played at Iowa State, he was involved in multiple incidents with the law. The most famous was 2014, when Irving was caught holding a stop sign during the school's annual party, "Veisha riot."

Then coach Paul Rhoads kicked Irving off the team. Irving went undrafted in 2015, was picked up by Kansas City as rookie free agent; the Cowboys grabbed him when the Chiefs put him on their practice squad.

Since becoming a Cowboy, he has developed into a good player. Not a great player, but a good one.

In eight games last season, he had seven sacks and was a noticeable player along the Cowboys' defensive line. He's only 24, and there is so much ability there.

Irving is bright. He's charming. He is sitting on a lotto ticket for a life both during, and after, football.

He just has to turn down the noise.