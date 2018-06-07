Ed "Too Tall" Jones believes Cowboys have talent to win Super Bowl

The Super Bowl drought is entering Year 23 for the Dallas Cowboys.
Expectations aren’t overly high for the 2018 team, either, with several staples departing this offseason such as Jason Witten and Dez Bryant.
But Ed "Too Tall" Jones, a three-time Pro Bowler and member of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XII-winning team, believes they have the talent to snap the dreaded drought.
Jones said the team simply needs to avoid suspensions and injuries to their key players.
"I can’t wait to see the Cowboys with the talent they have – and I think they have talent – and they have key players in key positions that you have to have in order to win and I think they’re well coached, I like Jason Garrett," Jones said, "But I want to see Dallas when you don’t have players suspended for whatever reason and injury-free. That way I can really evaluate them.
"If they are able to maintain those two things, they could make a lot of noise. I think they have as much talent as Philly, who just won the Super Bowl. I’d love to see those glory days come back to Dallas."
Jones made those comments on Thursday from Texas Motor Speedway. He was part of a promotion at the track for this weekend’s races, pairing with IndyCar driver Ed “Too Fast” Jones for a luncheon and photo shoot.
Ed "Too Tall" Jones grew up a racing fan in Tennessee and will be among the celebrities on hand for the races. He’s driven a NASCAR-type car before, but isn’t able to fit in an IndyCar with his 6-foot-9 frame.
"If I could roll up into one, I would," Jones said, laughing.
Jones, 67, had two stints with the Cowboys. He played with them from 1974-78, then pursued a boxing career, and returned to the Cowboys to play from 1980-89.
He expressed admiration for the race car drivers, saying he’d stick with head-on crashes on the football field rather than a wall or another car.
"What race car drivers do is truly amazing," said Jones, whose everyday ride is a Mercedes-Benz G55. "Even though I love speed, I can’t imagine week in and week out doing what they do. I’ll take my chances all over head-on crashes on the football field.
"I’d rather take on Jackie Slater and Dan Dierdorf any day."
Comments