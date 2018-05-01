Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning Super Bowl drop after NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have gone 22 seasons without a Super Bowl appearance. Las Vegas likes them to make it 23 years next season.

Even though the team has been widely been considered "winners" coming out of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys' odds of winning Super Bowl LIII next season have decreased since the offseason began.

They had 18-to-1 odds on Feb. 5; 28-to-1 odds on March 22; and now have dipped to 30-to-1 odds on May 1, according to Bovada.

The Cowboys have made plenty of moves this offseason, centered on becoming "Dak-friendly" with quarterback Dak Prescott entering his third season, although it remains to be seen whether they'll be a better team next season.

They were the last team to sign a player in free agency, missing out on wide receiver Sammy Watkins early on. So they landed players in the second wave such as Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson.

They then made the decision to cut star receiver Dez Bryant, who has seen his production decline the past three seasons. The Cowboys intend to go with a committee approach at wide receiver rather than having a true No. 1 threat such as Bryant.

But the Cowboys received praised with how they handled the NFL Draft.

They brought added playmakers on offense to fit a more "Dak-friendly" approach, including drafting receivers Michael Gallup (third round) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (sixth round). They also used a sixth-round pick to acquire Tavon Austin -- who is expected to become a "web back" -- from the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensively, the Cowboys landed one of the to players on their board, Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, in the first round, and added a pass rusher with upside in Kansas' Dorance Armstrong Jr. in the fourth round.

After the draft, owner Jerry Jones understandably felt the Cowboys had improved from their squad last season. Vegas, however, has a differing opinion.

The odds-on favorite to win next year's Super Bowl are the New England Patriots, who have remained at 5-to-1 odds throughout the offseason. Next is the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, at 8-to-1.

Rounding out the top are the Rams (9/1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10/1). The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are each listed at 12/1.

The other NFC East teams are long shots in the New York Giants (75/1) and Washington Redskins (80/1).