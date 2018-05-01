Tony Romo vouches for Dez Bryant, calls him 'great teammate'

Tony Romo would have a simple message about Dez Bryant if asked by NFL executives and coaches – he’s a great teammate.
"There’s a ton of teams he could help," Romo said after a local U.S. Open qualifier at Gleneagles Country Club on Monday.
"One thing, I don't know how many teams will do their homework on it, but Dez is a good teammate and I think sometimes that might get lost in the way that the emotional aspect of things. If I was talking to any of the GMs or coaches, I would tell them he's not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way. He's going to come out and he'll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he'll have a couple options here soon."
Romo knows Bryant’s locker room presence as well as anyone, as the two were on the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons (2010-16). Bryant peaked in his time with Romo, putting together three straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012-14.
Bryant’s production has dipped the past three seasons. He’s battled injuries and struggled to get on the same page as Dak Prescott in 2017.
The Cowboys opted to part ways with him last month, and Bryant has stated his desire to stay within the NFC East. But no teams have emerged as front-runners for Bryant.
Bryant turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens before the NFL Draft. He’d prefer to land a one-year deal, which would allow him a chance to re-establish himself as a top receiver in the league.
