Where are the Big 12 players in the NFL Draft?

Outside of Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall to Cleveland Thursday night, the Big 12 was quiet.

That shouldn't be the case today in rounds 2 and 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft.

There are some top-tier prospects that could move early today and the Dallas Cowboys are familar with several.

Fans from across the country gathered in packs to root on their respective teams at the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Jared L. Christopher

The second round of the draft begins at 6 p.m.

Here are some Big 12 players who are likely second-day selections.

Connor Williams, Texas, OL

Connor Williams was projected by some as a late first-round pick. He attended the draft Thursday. He should cross the stage sometime in the second round if he's still in town.

Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

His NFL comparison is Kolby Fleener and he had a great college career. The only issue is his skills as a blocker are a bit lacking. Two tight ends went in the first round. Andrews should be next.

Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Jefferson saw his draft stock fall a bit due to the fact that he got moved from inside to outside linebacker. He could develop into an NFL starter.

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Any team looking for a speedy playmaker can fill that need with Kirk. While most idolize Kirk's speed, he's more than a fast guy. He has excellent receiver skills.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

Six offensive linemen were taken in the first round. Noteboom is a proven winner and can play the all-important left tackle position. He has an NFL-ready body (306).