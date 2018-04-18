Here are some current and former Cowboys participating in NFL Draft experience

The NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones are pulling out all of the stops for the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Even though tickets for the three-day event, which will be held from April 26-28. are sold-out, fans will still have the opportunity to interact with current and former members of the Cowboys, as well as other special guests at the NFL Draft Experience.

That list includes current members of the team such as quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Cole Beasley and offensive linemen Travis Frederick Tyron Smith along with others. It also includes former players such as Darren Woodson, Charles Haley and Miles Austin.

Even former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who is expected to be a top pick in this year's draft, is slated to make an appearance.

In the NFL Draft Experience, fans will have the opportunity to participate in games, virtual reality experiences, and attend free player autograph sessions, amongst other activities. Fans who go to the draft experience will also have the chance to receive standby tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater.

In addition, on Saturday, a few fans who attend the event will be selected to announce their favorite team's draft pick on stage in the draft theater. Two lucky people will even will tickets to next year's Super Bowl.