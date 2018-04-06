Could the 2018 NFL Draft tie record for most first-round quarterbacks?

The NFL is a quarterback-hungry — borderline quarterback-starved — industry.

It’s the premium position and teams are always on the lookout for potential franchise quarterbacks.

But this year’s quarterback class might tie for most first-rounders in league history. The most quarterbacks taken in the first round was six in 1983, a star-studded class that included Hall of Famers John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino.

It’s possible that the 2018 Draft could have as many as six taken in the first round, too.

BetOnline.ag has placed the over/under of QBs drafted in the first round at 5 1/2.

It seems like there is four sure-fire, first-round quarterbacks in this year’s class – USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph could also find their way into the first round.

The first round of the NFL draft is April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The odds-on favorite to be the top overall pick by the Cleveland Browns is Darnold at -250. Allen is at +175, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at +500 and Rosen at +800.

Other prop bets include Calvin Ridley as the favorite to be the first wide receiver taken (-200); over/under on running backs taken in first round (1 1/2); and total defensive players taken in first round (14 1/2).

But all eyes are always on the quarterbacks come draft time. The number of quarterbacks taken in the first round the past five years – 2017 (3), 2016 (3), 2015 (2), 2014 (3), 2013 (1).

The most recent time a quarterback wasn’t taken in the first round? 1996.