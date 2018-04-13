Cut by Cowboys, Dez Bryant now ready for fresh start: I’m tired of being a scapegoat

Dez Bryant isn’t going to spend his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s officially on the open market after owner Jerry Jones informed him the organization would cut him on Friday.

Bryant, 29, expressed disappointment in the decision, but sounded relieved about the possibility of getting a fresh start elsewhere.

“I’m just tired of being a scapegoat. I’m tired of all of it,” Bryant said in an interview with NFL Network. “I’m a real guy and I just want to prove that. I’m going to keep proving that on and off the field.

“I want to win. … That’s all I care about is winning. All I care about is football. I believe in my ability.”

Bryant expressed a desire to stay within the NFC East and oddsmakers have pegged the Washington Redskins as the odds-on favorite to land him. However, USA Today reported that Bryant isn’t on the Redskins’ radar for now.

The Philadelphia Eagles could make sense, too, given that their receivers coach, Gunter Brewer, coached Bryant at Oklahoma State.

“I won’t say any teams, but being in the division, man, that’s a huge possibility,” Bryant said. “It’s a huge possibility.”

As far as his message for the fans, Bryant said: “I love you Dallas Cowboys fans. I’ll always ride with you. I understand you are hurt. I’m sorry. I do have to throw the ‘X’ up.

“At AT&T [Stadium], I have to do it. But that’s for the Dez fans. I love them. That’s never gonna change. I love the Dallas Cowboys.”