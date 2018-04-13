Dez Bryant hasn't passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in three seasons. The Dallas Cowboys cut him on Friday.
Dez Bryant sweepstakes are underway — and the odds point him toward a division rival

April 13, 2018 04:24 PM

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Dez Bryant on Friday, and now the wide receiver is the biggest name on the open market.

Plenty of players have taken to social media to encourage Bryant to sign with their respective teams. Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a picture with Bryant in a Texans uniform, something that Bryant retweeted himself.

And now oddsmakers are getting into the game.

The favorite?

None other than the Washington Redskins, the Cowboys' NFC East rival, according to Bookmaker.eu. That website has listed the Redskins at plus-125 followed by the New York Giants (+200) and San Francisco 49ers (+250).

The Redskins and Giants make sense, of course, given that Bryant has already said he'd like to face the Cowboys twice a year.

But USA Today's Mike Jones said that Bryant isn't on the Redskins' "radar right now."

That could change.

The Philadelphia Eagles could be another dark horse candidate. It would fit Bryant's desires to stay within the NFC East, and reunite him with Eagles wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer, who coached Bryant at Oklahoma State. But the Eagles didn't make Bookmaker.eu's cut.

The other teams listed include the Texans (+1,500) and the Ravens (+2,000).

Texans players are openly recruiting Bryant. And the Ravens are an interesting team considering their success with receivers who have been in Bryant's similar situation -- Derrick Mason, Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace.

The field, meanwhile, is listed at +500.

