Teammates say goodbye to Bryant as other NFL players recruit him

The Dallas Cowboys have cut Dez Bryant.

On Friday, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones sat down with the wide receiver to inform him of the decision.

Now, Bryant is an unrestricted free-agent.

The oft-outspoken wideout had plenty to say on Twitter. Jones and the Cowboys released a statement of their own.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On his way out of the Star in Frisco, the veteran pass catcher told reporters he wanted to face the team twice this year. That means he wants to sign with one of the other three teams in the NFC East.

SHARE COPY LINK The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

But even though Bryant gets to chose the organization he plays for next season, there are several players around the NFL who have already expressed interest in bringing him to their organizations.

Several current and former members of the Dallas Cowboys have also expressed their thoughts on social media as well.

Here are some reactions from teammates and players around the league:

SMDH! Straight BS! Foreva my brudda @DezBryant !! You kept it real wit me from day 1 and that’s https://t.co/z3O2yKCP7l — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) April 13, 2018

Read More undefined

Sad day for the 88Club with the releasing of @dallascowboys #88 @DezBryant Remember Dez "one mans trash is another mans treasure.”

Best is still yet to come for you bro.

Proud of the way you represented the 88 Club. Blessings! https://t.co/oV4kQXteje — Drew Pearson (@88DrewPearson) April 13, 2018