The Dallas Cowboys cut Dez Bryant Friday. The three-time Pro Bowler played nine seasons in Dallas. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Teammates say goodbye to Bryant as other NFL players recruit him

By Peter Dawson

April 13, 2018 02:08 PM

The Dallas Cowboys have cut Dez Bryant.

On Friday, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones sat down with the wide receiver to inform him of the decision.

Now, Bryant is an unrestricted free-agent.

The oft-outspoken wideout had plenty to say on Twitter. Jones and the Cowboys released a statement of their own.

On his way out of the Star in Frisco, the veteran pass catcher told reporters he wanted to face the team twice this year. That means he wants to sign with one of the other three teams in the NFC East.

But even though Bryant gets to chose the organization he plays for next season, there are several players around the NFL who have already expressed interest in bringing him to their organizations.

Several current and former members of the Dallas Cowboys have also expressed their thoughts on social media as well.

Here are some reactions from teammates and players around the league:

