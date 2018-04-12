Cowboys' Dez Bryant responds: 'Unbothered' by recent criticism

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant declared himself "unbothered" by the recent criticism on Thursday evening, a day before he is scheduled to meet about his future with owner Jerry Jones.
Bryant's status with the organization has been in question throughout the offseason, and there is a chance the Cowboys will move on from him as early as Friday. Jones could also ask Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million base salary and $16.5 million salary cap hit for 2018.
All of the speculation, though, hasn't seemed to weigh on Bryant. At least not by what he wrote on his Twitter account, @DezBryant, Thursday.
"I really been enjoying my offseason..I never in my life heard so much media try to destroy a single soul which is very sad but what is so great is I’m so un f****** bothered. #throwupthex," Bryant tweeted Thursday.
Bryant responded to fans, too, including one who brought up his pending meeting with Jones.
"I'm still getting myself together," Bryant wrote in one response. "That's the only thing on my mind."
The Cowboys have spent this offseason addressing their wide receiving corps, including hiring Sanjay Lal as the new position coach. After missing out on Sammy Watkins early in the offseason, they signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. They've also brought in high-end wide receivers in this year's draft class, including Alabama's Calvin Ridley and Maryland's D.J. Moore.
Bryant, 29, is set to enter the fourth year of a five-year, $70 million contract the Cowboys handed him going into the 2015 season. He has not had a 1,000-yard season or double-digit touchdowns in each of the last three seasons.
Comments