Cowboys WR coach Sanjay Lal on Dez Bryant: Together we can go good places

Sanjay Lal sounded like a coach excited to work with Dez Bryant.
Lal joined the Dallas Cowboys as their wide receivers coach earlier this offseason, and weighed in on Bryant on Thursday. The two have exchanged text messages.
“My impressions are he’s a competitive guy,” said Lal, who attended SMU’s pro day. “Obviously he’s not happy with what happened last year in terms of his game. I’m excited to work with him and help him as much as I can.
“I think together we can go good places.”
Bryant’s status with the organization hangs in the balance. He’s under contract for two more years with a $12.5 million base salary each season, but the team is expected to ask him to take a pay cut.
Bryant wasn’t receptive of the idea late last season and Cowboys executives have yet to discuss it with him. But the meeting is coming sooner than later.
Bryant, 29, has seen his production drop since signing his contract.
He put up three straight seasons with at least 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns before he signed it. Since then, Bryant has failed to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark and has not had double-digit touchdowns.
Last season, Bryant led the Cowboys in receptions (69), receiving yards (838) and touchdown catches (6), becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions, but also ranked among the league leaders with a career-high 12 dropped passes.
The Cowboys have been active in the free agent market this offseason, too, signing Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson. Lal said he is “very much so” excited about the new signings.
He coached Thompson in Buffalo in 2014, and was impressed with Hurns during the interview process.
“[Thompson] is a speed guy that can run routes and block,” Lal said. “Then Allen, that’s the first time I met him, but the film sessions I had with him were off-the-charts. He’s extremely bright, knows football, hungry, so that’s what we’re trying to build in that receiver room.”
