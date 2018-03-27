Jerry Jones hopes to get something worked out with Dez Bryant by end of next week

Owner Jerry Jones finally acknowledges that the Dallas Cowboys need to get something worked out with receiver Dez Bryant.
Vice president Stephen Jones has stressed that Bryant’s $12.5 million base salary and $16.5 cap figure has been an issue facing the team since the start of the offseason.
However, the elder Jones has been reluctant to get into specifics about Bryant’s contract and how it impacts his place on the roster going forward.
But Jones gave a good hint to the obvious at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday when he talked about the addition of free agent receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns as well the possibility of adding a receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft, set for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.
"I think that these two guys that we signed (Hurns and Thompson) and what we might look at in the draft, at any level of the draft, plus what we might get worked out with Dez, gives us a good-looking receiver outlook,” Jerry Jones said.
“What we might get worked out” is the key phrase that stands out.
The question now is when Jones will sit down with Bryant his representatives to try to work something out.
Jerry Jones hopes to get that done by the end of the next, if not this week if Bryant is available.
"We need to talk,'' Jerry Jones said. "I certainly have not had a thought about talking with him that did not anticipate him being with us.''
"Again, I don't want to get into the content of our conversation,'' Jerry Jones said. "We have a way of over the years of talking about two or three things when we have our visits. But again, obviously we'll get on point relative to this offseason, this coming year, his health, how he's doing, how he feels about his conditioning, working out, all of those kinds of things.
"Certainly we'll talk about our business.''
