Cowboys, tackle Cameron Fleming nearing deal

The Dallas Cowboys are close to landing free agent tackle Cameron Fleming, a source confirmed.

Fleming would provide much-needed depth at the tackle position, and open up the possibility for right tackle La’el Collins to move back inside to left guard.

Fleming, a 25-year-old Texan, has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. He has started 20 of 47 regular-season games in his career.

Fleming started the final five games of 2017 for the Patriots and then started in Super Bowl LII.

The Cowboys have been looking to upgrade their swing tackle position after disappointing turns by Chaz Green and Byron Bell in 2017.

Fleming would be the top swing tackle candidate but, as stated, could also be viewed as a starting candidate if the Cowboys opt to move Collins back inside.

Coach Jason Garrett consistently says that the Cowboys try to find the best five offensive linemen.

Fleming was born in Fort Hood and played his high school ball at Houston Cypress Creek. He played in college at Stanford and then was New England’s fourth-round pick in 2014.

Fleming would be the fourth free agent signing for the Cowboys. They signed linebacker Joe Thomas and receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns earlier this week.