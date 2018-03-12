Cornerback Orlando Scandrick has asked the Cowboys to release him.

Veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick confirmed to the Star Telegram that he has requested his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

Scandrick, 31, wants a new start with a new team after 10 years with the Cowboys.

This is no surprise. Scandrick has felt the Cowboys were moving on from him since the end of the 2017 season.

And while the Cowboys seemingly have the pieces to move on at the position _ with the development of rookie cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie in 2017, the presence of veteran Anthony Brown and the team’s plan to move safety Byron Jones to cornerback in 2018 _ they have made no final decisions on Scandrick’s future.

Scandrick is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $3 million and $4 million.

The Cowboys would save Scandrick’s $3 million base salary next season. He would cost $3.9 million against the cap if he was traded. That number would be split over the next two years if he was released and designated a post-June 1 cut.

But the money is not an issue for Dallas and they would like to trade him if they could.

Cowboys fans' expectations were high after last year's 13-3 regular-season effort. But Dak Prescott's rising star seemed to fade and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension limited his playing time, keeping the Cowboys from getting to the postseason. Mark Hoffermhoffer@star-telegram.com

The Cowboys engaged in trade talks with the New Orleans Saints during the 2017 NFL Draft regarding a swap of Scandrick for former Texas safety Kenny Vaccaro and a sixth-round pick, per a source.

That deal fell through.

But vice president Stephen Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks ago that they would consider a trade before a release. Of course, it's much tougher to trade a player that teams expect to be cut.

“Those are all things we take a look at,” Jones said. “We haven’t made that decision. We haven’t made any decision final at this point. Those are all things that go into the mix. You’d always like to trade anybody before you cut them. I’d rather get something than nothing, every time. We could handle the accelerations or anything that comes into play there. We're not limited to trading anybody because of cap space.”

If Scandrick is on his way out, his career with Dallas can be considered a huge success. He joined the Cowboys as a fifth-round pick in 2008 and proved to be better than cornerback Mike Jenkins, who was picked in the first round by the Cowboys.

He not only developed into one of the league’s top slot cornerbacks, but was regarded as team’s best cornerback during his tenure, not only surpassing Jenkins but also former first-round pick Morris Claiborne and big money free-agent signee Brandon Carr.