Orlando Scandrick talks as though his Cowboys days are over

Orlando Scandrick sounded like a player who doesn’t expect to be with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.
Scandrick has two years left on his contract, but is bracing for the possibility of having a new team this off-season.
“I’m prepared for whatever,” Scandrick said. “I’m still going to play football. I’m still a good football player when I’m healthy. We’ll see what happens.”
Scandrick has spent his entire career with the Cowboys since joining the team as a 2008 fifth-round pick out of Boise State. Scandrick started all 11 games he played this season, although he’ll miss the final four games with fractured bones in his back.
Never miss a local story.
Scandrick has seen the Cowboys’ young secondary grow without him in the lineup. He sees bright futures for rookie corners Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods, as well as second-year player Anthony Brown.
With the influx of youth, Scandrick simply doesn’t see much playing time for himself going forward. And he made it clear that he isn’t interested in accepting a diminished role.
“I’m not at the point of my career where I’m willing to just be an inactive guy or a guy that’s not a part of what’s going on and can’t help the team win,” Scandrick said. “I just want to play somewhere I can finish things out the right way.”
Scandrick has base salaries of $3 million and $4 million over the next two seasons, which gives the Cowboys flexibility to keep him or move in another direction. Scandrick seemed to prefer the latter.
He mentioned former teammates such as Terence Newman, DeMarcus Ware and Miles Austin as longtime Cowboys who finished their careers elsewhere. Scandrick had nothing but good things to say about the Cowboys, but came across as a guy who is ready to move on.
“I can’t put into words how grateful I am for this organization sticking by my side for 10 years,” Scandrick said. “I’m so grateful to the Jones family who stuck by me. I’m so grateful for everything that they did for me.
“I’m so grateful to be able to play in front of this fan base for 10 years – the ups and the downs, you know what I’m saying? Just the whole thing. It was a great experience.
“I came into this locker room when I was 21-years-old, just bright-eyed and just excited. I’m still excited about football, but I don’t know what comes next.”
In 125 career games, including 69 starts, Scandrick has eight interceptions and 11.5 sacks.
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
Comments