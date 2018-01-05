Former Dallas Cowboys coach quickly finds a new job

Derek Dooley is the latest Dallas Cowboys coach to depart early on this off-season.

The wide receivers coach is headed to the University of Missouri to become its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Friday.

Dooley is the latest coaching departure for the Cowboys, who finished 9-7 and missed out on the playoffs this season. He was on an expiring contract.

Secondary coach Joe Baker and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson have been told their contracts won't be renewed, and tight ends coach Steve Loney retired.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is also expected to bolt to take over the same position with the Oakland Raiders.

The Cowboys have other assistants on expiring contracts including linebackers coach Matt Eberflus and running backs coach Gary Brown. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack could also be let go.

And, as Mac Engel reported earlier today, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli is expected to contemplate retirement in the coming weeks.

Marinelli said late in the season that he intended to coach a 45th season in 2018.