Former Dallas Cowboys coach quickly finds a new job

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:10

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber 0:36

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Rod Marinelli says rookie DE Taco Charlton is not there yet but he's improving 1:30

Rod Marinelli says rookie DE Taco Charlton is not there yet but he's improving

Cowboys coach on what he learned from new Hall Of Famer 0:28

Cowboys coach on what he learned from new Hall Of Famer

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

  • Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

    Cowboys fans' expectations were high after last year's 13-3 regular-season effort. But Dak Prescott's rising star seemed to fade and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension limited his playing time, keeping the Cowboys from getting to the postseason.

Cowboys fans' expectations were high after last year's 13-3 regular-season effort. But Dak Prescott's rising star seemed to fade and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension limited his playing time, keeping the Cowboys from getting to the postseason. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
Cowboys fans' expectations were high after last year's 13-3 regular-season effort. But Dak Prescott's rising star seemed to fade and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension limited his playing time, keeping the Cowboys from getting to the postseason. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys coach quickly finds a new job

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

January 05, 2018 05:49 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Derek Dooley is the latest Dallas Cowboys coach to depart early on this off-season.

The wide receivers coach is headed to the University of Missouri to become its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Friday.

Dooley is the latest coaching departure for the Cowboys, who finished 9-7 and missed out on the playoffs this season. He was on an expiring contract.

Secondary coach Joe Baker and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson have been told their contracts won't be renewed, and tight ends coach Steve Loney retired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is also expected to bolt to take over the same position with the Oakland Raiders.

The Cowboys have other assistants on expiring contracts including linebackers coach Matt Eberflus and running backs coach Gary Brown. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack could also be let go.

And, as Mac Engel reported earlier today, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli is expected to contemplate retirement in the coming weeks.

Marinelli said late in the season that he intended to coach a 45th season in 2018.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:10

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber 0:36

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Rod Marinelli says rookie DE Taco Charlton is not there yet but he's improving 1:30

Rod Marinelli says rookie DE Taco Charlton is not there yet but he's improving

Cowboys coach on what he learned from new Hall Of Famer 0:28

Cowboys coach on what he learned from new Hall Of Famer

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

View More Video