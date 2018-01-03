More Videos

  • Dak Prescott: "It's still hard to swallow knowing this is the last one."

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the team will accept that they are not in the playoffs and try to build off 2017 next season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the team will accept that they are not in the playoffs and try to build off 2017 next season. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he and the team will accept that they are not in the playoffs and try to build off 2017 next season. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Mac Engel

Cowboys let two veteran assistants go in staff shakeup

By Mac Engel

tengel@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 01:17 PM

The Dallas Cowboys have informed longtime quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary coach Joe Baker that they will not return for the 2018 season, according to team sources.

Neither move is considered a surprise as head coach Jason Garrett looks to tweak a staff on a team that missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record.

Wilson, who played at East Texas State and then in the NFL from 1981 to 1998, including his last three with the Cowboys, had been in this role since 2007.

He was hired by then head coach Wade Phillips, and worked under Jason Garrett since then. Wilson had been the quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears for three years before joining the Cowboys.

In his time as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach, Wilson worked with Tony Romo, Kellen Moore, Jon Kitna and extensively with Dak Prescott. Wilson is well liked and respected, but it’s likely head coach Jason Garrett simply wants a new voice for that position.

Baker was hired as the assistant secondary coach in 2012. He moved to safeties in 2014, and was promoted to secondary coach in 2016. His contract had expired.

Also on the move is expected to be special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who just completed his fifth season with the franchise. Sources said the Cowboys expect Bisaccia to join Jon Gruden’s staff with the Oakland Raiders when that move is made official, likely next week.

Passing game coordinator and linebackers coach Matt Eberflus is also expected to leave for a promotion, possibly to be a coordinator if New England Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels is named a head coach.

Mac Engel: @macengelprof

View More Video