Jerry Jones says Cowboys need more from Dez Bryant

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:10

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Only at NASA will you find a 2018 to-do list that includes visiting an astroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

Only at NASA will you find a 2018 to-do list that includes visiting an astroid and a journey to the sun

'I'm a Texas boy all day,' Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State 0:43

"I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

    Experience the thrill of a squirming through the main course with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during halftime and 16-degree weather.

Experience the thrill of a squirming through the main course with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during halftime and 16-degree weather. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Experience the thrill of a squirming through the main course with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during halftime and 16-degree weather. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones says Cowboys need more from Dez Bryant

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 11:54 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 46 MINUTES AGO

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to answer a question on his radio show Tuesday regarding the future of No. 1 receiver Dez Bryant coming off a less-than-impactful season.

Bryant led the Cowboys with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. But he averaged a career-worst 12.1 yards per receptions, was among the league leaders in dropped passes and did not record a 100-yard receiving game.

There is a chance the Cowboys could ask Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million salary for next year or be cut in what could be an off-season of changes.

Bryant blamed a predictable scheme and a lack of creativity for his decline in numbers as well as playing through knee tendinitis since November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones agreed with Bryant in saying the Cowboys need more from him and that position.

“Well, I think Dez is right. We need more from Dez. We need bigger plays,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “That's obvious to everybody is we didn't get big plays. I don't know that you ever get enough of them, but we certainly didn't get the amount that we have to have to change our fate here. And, so, I agree with him. We need to have bigger plays. There's a lot into that, but we've got to get more from — he's top player on our team. He certainly expects to make big plays, the expectation for Dak (Prescott) to get him the ball is there. We've gotten used to it. Yeah, we need more from that area.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather 1:10

Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold 1:48

Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Only at NASA will you find a 2018 to-do list that includes visiting an astroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

Only at NASA will you find a 2018 to-do list that includes visiting an astroid and a journey to the sun

'I'm a Texas boy all day,' Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State 0:43

"I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

View More Video