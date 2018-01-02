Jerry Jones says Cowboys need more from Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to answer a question on his radio show Tuesday regarding the future of No. 1 receiver Dez Bryant coming off a less-than-impactful season.

Bryant led the Cowboys with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. But he averaged a career-worst 12.1 yards per receptions, was among the league leaders in dropped passes and did not record a 100-yard receiving game.

There is a chance the Cowboys could ask Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million salary for next year or be cut in what could be an off-season of changes.

Bryant blamed a predictable scheme and a lack of creativity for his decline in numbers as well as playing through knee tendinitis since November.

Jones agreed with Bryant in saying the Cowboys need more from him and that position.

“Well, I think Dez is right. We need more from Dez. We need bigger plays,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “That's obvious to everybody is we didn't get big plays. I don't know that you ever get enough of them, but we certainly didn't get the amount that we have to have to change our fate here. And, so, I agree with him. We need to have bigger plays. There's a lot into that, but we've got to get more from — he's top player on our team. He certainly expects to make big plays, the expectation for Dak (Prescott) to get him the ball is there. We've gotten used to it. Yeah, we need more from that area.”