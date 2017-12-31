Dez Bryant says he will play whatever role asked of him by the Cowboys in 2018

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant had three catches for 24 yards and a drop in the 6-0 season-ending victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was another uneven performance in season chocked full of frustration for the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.

He led the Cowboys with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. But he averaged a career-worst 12.1 yards per receptions, was among the league leaders in dropped passes and did not record a 100-yard receiving game. He also struggled with knee tendinitis since November.

There is a chance the Cowboys could ask Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million salary for next year or be cut in what could be an off-season of changes.

Yet, Bryant was all smiles after Sunday's game. He said he is happy the Cowboys finished with a win, but is ready to get to on to next year.

“I'm truly happy that we got this win,” Bryant said. “I'm honestly ready to get back to work. Rest the body and just get back to work. 2018 is an extremely big year. We have to look at everything and get back to work.”

He plans to use his struggles as motivation and said he is acceptable to whatever role the Cowboys have for him next season.

“Wherever they want me to be,” Bryant said. “At the end of the day, I just want to win. That's all I care about.”