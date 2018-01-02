More Videos

    Experience the thrill of a squirming through the main course with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during halftime and 16-degree weather.

Dallas Cowboys

Jones says Elliott must evolve, learn from suspension, experiences

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 10:55 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 0 MINUTES AGO

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still doesn't agree with the NFL's “bad judgment” in suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games for allegedly committing domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

Elliott was never charged or arrested in the case.

But Jones says there are lessons to be learned by Elliott regarding behavior and decision making that affect a lot of people other than yourself, considering the six-game suspension proved to the difference in the Cowboys season.

The Cowboys finished 9-7 and out of playoffs after going 3-3 in his absence.

He said Elliott must evolve and learn.

“Well, again, we've gone through quite a lot relative to seeing what we've got when he's playing and seeing what he's got when he's not playing,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan Tuesday. “He's an integral part. A lot of people depend on him. I think those are so vivid in our minds that you don't have to do too much other than maybe point your finger and say we want to not have this as part of what we're dealing with in the off-season and on a going-forward basis.

“In general, he would be, I would, we all would be the first to tell you that he's got to do what every player that's been a part of the Cowboys do. They evolve. In their roughest years relative to having unintended consequences happen either due to your behavior or judgment usually happens in those first couple of years you're in the league. So, we've got to learn from it.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

