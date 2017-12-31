Defense makes 6-0 win stand over Eagles as Cowboys finish season with 9-7 record

The Dallas Cowboys got the win they wanted although there is indeed a question whether they got the uplifting, feel-good moral victory they felt they needed to end what has been a thoroughly disappointing 2017 season.

The 6-0 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in 19-degree temperatures felt like acupuncture at times.

The Cowboys looked like a listless team with nothing to play for against a playoff-bound Eagles team that opened the game without six defensive starters and one offensive starter in hopes of avoiding injury until the postseason.

The Eagles pulled their starting quarterback after the first quarter, yet the Cowboys couldn't muster a discernible edge even with quarterback Dak Prescott, running Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Dez Bryant playing the entire way.

The Cowboys finally broke through after 47 minutes and 39 seconds of scoreless play with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Brice Butler, capping a 99-yard drive in which they had to overcome a third holding penalty of the game.

To sum up the abject play, kicker Dan Bailey missed the extra point and later missed a 23-yard field goal with 13 seconds to go. Both kicks were wide left.

But somehow the Cowboys defense made it stand up against a collection of Eagles backups led by little-known quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Cowboys rookie Chidobe Awuzie got his first interception of the season.

The Cowboys finished the season with a winning record at 9-7. They avoided their fourth 8-8 finish under coach Jason Garrett.