Sagging ratings? NBC’s SNF and the Cowboys would like a word

Slow your roll on those claims that the NFL is losing its hold on the country.
Eight of the 10 most-watched shows this fall were NFL games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The SNF broadcast is the No. 1 prime time show for a record seventh consecutive season, averaging 18.2 million viewers each week.
It’s SNF’s most dominant season in its 12-year run, up 29 percent from 2016.
The most-watched prime time program this fall (in terms of viewership) was Game 7 of the World Series on Fox when the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 1. The Dallas Cowboys had three games in the top 10, including the second most-watched program when they opened the season with a SNF win over the New York Giants on Sept. 10. The top five for the 18 to 49 demographic was about the same. SNF led with a 6.1 rating, followed by Thursday Night Football on CBS and NBC, AMC’s The Walking Dead, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football, which was fifth with a 3.7 rating.
Never miss a local story.
Top 5 series, Fall 2017
Program
Avg. Viewers
NBC Sunday Night Football
18.2 million
CBS Thursday Night Football*
14.1 million
CBS Big Bang Theory
14.037 million
NBC Thursday Night Football**
14.036 million
CBS NCIS
13.0 million
Top 10 programs, Fall 2017
Show, Date
Avg. Viewers
FOX World Series (Astros-Dodgers, Game 7), Nov. 1
28.3 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Giants-Cowboys), Sept. 10
24.4 million
FOX World Series (Astros-Dodgers, Game 6), Oct. 31
22.3 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Chiefs-Patriots), Sept. 7
21.8 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Eagles-Cowboys), Nov. 19
21.1 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Packers-Falcons), Sept. 17
20.2 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Eagles-Seahawks), Dec. 3
19.7 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Falcons-Patriots), Oct. 3
19.25 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Cowboys-Raiders), Dec. 17
19.19 million
NBC Sunday Night Football (Packers-Steelers), Nov. 26
19.0 million
Milwaukee was the top SNF market in 2017, averaging a 17.3 rating. Denver had been the top SNF market from 2014-16. New Orleans was the top market in 2010-11 and 2013. Texas had four the top 30 SNF markets, including Dallas, which topped the state at No. 11 with a 14.3 average rating.
Top 30 SNF Markets, Fall 2017
1. Milwaukee
17.3/27
T2. New Orleans
17.1/24
T2. Richmond
17.1/26
4. Denver
16.7/29
5. Seattle
16.3/28
6. Norfolk
16.0/25
7. Kansas City
15.6/25
8. Philadelphia
15.5/25
9. Pittsburgh
15.4/23
10. Albuquerque
15.0/24
11. Dallas
14.3/24
T12. Minneapolis
14.2/25
T12. Providence
14.2/23
14. Baltimore
13.5/23
T15. Washington, D.C.
13.4/25
T15. Buffalo
13.4/21
17. Las Vegas
13.3/22
18. Austin
13.2/24
19. Boston
13.1/22
20. San Antonio
12.8/21
21. San Diego
12.4/22
T22. Memphis
12.3/17
T22. Sacramento
12.3/22
24. Portland
12.0/22
25. Phoenix
11.8/21
26. Houston
11.7/20
27. Charlotte
11.6/19
T28. Raleigh
11.5/19
T28. Nashville
11.5/18
T30. Atlanta
11.3/19
T30. Greensboro
11.3/18
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments