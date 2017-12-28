NBC Sports Michele Tafoya, left, Al Michaels and Cowboys radio announcer Babe Laufenberg talk before A Sunday Night Football game betweeen the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 19.
Dallas Cowboys

Sagging ratings? NBC’s SNF and the Cowboys would like a word

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 03:43 PM

Slow your roll on those claims that the NFL is losing its hold on the country.

Eight of the 10 most-watched shows this fall were NFL games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The SNF broadcast is the No. 1 prime time show for a record seventh consecutive season, averaging 18.2 million viewers each week.

It’s SNF’s most dominant season in its 12-year run, up 29 percent from 2016.

The most-watched prime time program this fall (in terms of viewership) was Game 7 of the World Series on Fox when the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 1. The Dallas Cowboys had three games in the top 10, including the second most-watched program when they opened the season with a SNF win over the New York Giants on Sept. 10. The top five for the 18 to 49 demographic was about the same. SNF led with a 6.1 rating, followed by Thursday Night Football on CBS and NBC, AMC’s The Walking Dead, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football, which was fifth with a 3.7 rating.

Top 5 series, Fall 2017

Program

Avg. Viewers

NBC Sunday Night Football

18.2 million

CBS Thursday Night Football*

14.1 million

CBS Big Bang Theory

14.037 million

NBC Thursday Night Football**

14.036 million

CBS NCIS

13.0 million

Top 10 programs, Fall 2017

Show, Date

Avg. Viewers

FOX World Series (Astros-Dodgers, Game 7), Nov. 1

28.3 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Giants-Cowboys), Sept. 10

24.4 million

FOX World Series (Astros-Dodgers, Game 6), Oct. 31

22.3 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Chiefs-Patriots), Sept. 7

21.8 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Eagles-Cowboys), Nov. 19

21.1 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Packers-Falcons), Sept. 17

20.2 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Eagles-Seahawks), Dec. 3

19.7 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Falcons-Patriots), Oct. 3

19.25 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Cowboys-Raiders), Dec. 17

19.19 million

NBC Sunday Night Football (Packers-Steelers), Nov. 26

19.0 million

Milwaukee was the top SNF market in 2017, averaging a 17.3 rating. Denver had been the top SNF market from 2014-16. New Orleans was the top market in 2010-11 and 2013. Texas had four the top 30 SNF markets, including Dallas, which topped the state at No. 11 with a 14.3 average rating.

Top 30 SNF Markets, Fall 2017

1. Milwaukee

17.3/27

T2. New Orleans

17.1/24

T2. Richmond

17.1/26

4. Denver

16.7/29

5. Seattle

16.3/28

6. Norfolk

16.0/25

7. Kansas City

15.6/25

8. Philadelphia

15.5/25

9. Pittsburgh

15.4/23

10. Albuquerque

15.0/24

11. Dallas

14.3/24

T12. Minneapolis

14.2/25

T12. Providence

14.2/23

14. Baltimore

13.5/23

T15. Washington, D.C.

13.4/25

T15. Buffalo

13.4/21

17. Las Vegas

13.3/22

18. Austin

13.2/24

19. Boston

13.1/22

20. San Antonio

12.8/21

21. San Diego

12.4/22

T22. Memphis

12.3/17

T22. Sacramento

12.3/22

24. Portland

12.0/22

25. Phoenix

11.8/21

26. Houston

11.7/20

27. Charlotte

11.6/19

T28. Raleigh

11.5/19

T28. Nashville

11.5/18

T30. Atlanta

11.3/19

T30. Greensboro

11.3/18

