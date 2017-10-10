More Videos


  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys not immune to NFL TV ratings slump

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

October 10, 2017 3:51 PM

The Cowboys may be America’s team, but they’re not immune to the league’s TV ratings slump.

Yes, the thriller between the Cowboys and the Packers was the highest rated national broadcast game of the weekend (bringing in a 13.6 rating for Fox). However, a late-afternoon showdown against a marquee opponent wasn’t even the team’s highest rated game this season. That honor belongs to a Week 2 blowout loss (42-17) to the Broncos in Denver, which earned a 14.3 rating.

The previous year has drawn considerably better national ratings in three of the Cowboys’ five contests.

In the DFW market, the Cowboys haven’t fared much better. Week 4’s home loss to the Rams drew only 981,599 viewers in DFW, according to television blogger Ed Bark.

The Green Bay game drew 1,232,123 viewers DFW. Although the game was an improvement over the Rams’ numbers, it still trails the season opener and the Week 3 victory over Arizona in local viewership, according to Bark.

The Cowboys’ declining ratings are consistent with falling viewership across the league. The most recent Sunday and Monday Night Football broadcasts saw season-low ratings for 2017.

