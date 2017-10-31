Jerry Jones praises Bob McNair despite ‘unfortunate’ comments

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Pause

0:45 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

0:53 NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

1:11 From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster

0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

2:53 Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

0:57 From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

0:54 Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem

0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?