McNair comments still resonating around the NFL

Most of the Houston Texans players knelt during the national anthem on Sunday as a sign to protest controversial statements made by the organization’s owner, Bob McNair.

The Texans were on the road at Seattle Sunday. They lost 41-38.

In an ESPN report, McNair told NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Those remarks became a national storyline, particularly in the wake of how the league is dealing with player protests during the national anthem.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford called it “definitely disappointing” to see an owner make those sort of insensitive comments.

“I can understand how that can be a disappointing statement to hear from the owner,” Crawford said.

Asked if he felt the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones viewed the team that way, Crawford said: “No, definitely not. That’s something they’ve got to deal with.

“Like I said, we’re trying not to deal with the outside noise and that’s outside noise. We’ve got to focus on football and what we’ve got to do here.”