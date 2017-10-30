McNair comments still resonating around the NFL

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster 1:11

From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:53

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Managers Dave Roberts, A.J. Hinch talk Astros' Game 5 win over Dodgers 0:53

Managers Dave Roberts, A.J. Hinch talk Astros' Game 5 win over Dodgers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

  • Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

    Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys’ 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys’ 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys’ 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

McNair comments still resonating around the NFL

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 30, 2017 10:07 AM

LANDOVER, Md

Most of the Houston Texans players knelt during the national anthem on Sunday as a sign to protest controversial statements made by the organization’s owner, Bob McNair.

The Texans were on the road at Seattle Sunday. They lost 41-38.

In an ESPN report, McNair told NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Those remarks became a national storyline, particularly in the wake of how the league is dealing with player protests during the national anthem.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford called it “definitely disappointing” to see an owner make those sort of insensitive comments.

“I can understand how that can be a disappointing statement to hear from the owner,” Crawford said.

Asked if he felt the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones viewed the team that way, Crawford said: “No, definitely not. That’s something they’ve got to deal with.

“Like I said, we’re trying not to deal with the outside noise and that’s outside noise. We’ve got to focus on football and what we’ve got to do here.”

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster 1:11

From Boo at the Zoo to Cowboys roster

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:53

Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

Managers Dave Roberts, A.J. Hinch talk Astros' Game 5 win over Dodgers 0:53

Managers Dave Roberts, A.J. Hinch talk Astros' Game 5 win over Dodgers

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video