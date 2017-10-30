Why is blocking a field goal so tough these days in the NFL?

Tyrone Crawford couldn’t believe it when he was told the last time the Dallas Cowboys blocked a field goal before his block against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

It just so happened that Crawford did it the previous time, too, but back in 2015 when the Cowboys played the Carolina Panthers on Thanksgiving.

“That was the last time? Seriously,” Crawford said. “Well, shoot, (special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia) does such a good job trying to give us the weak spots.”

Crawford and the Cowboys found the weak spot against the Redskins midway through the second quarter. Crawford reached his hand up high enough to block a 36-yard attempt by Redskins kicker Nick Rose.

The ball fell into the hands of cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who raced 86 yards, reaching inside the Washington 5, to set up an easy score for the Cowboys, who won the game 33-19.

“Obviously, the pivotal play of the game,” coach Jason Garrett said.

A play that doesn’t happen often in the NFL. The last time a blocked field goal was returned that long happened in December 2012 when Seattle’s Richard Sherman returned one 90 yards for a touchdown.

Blocked field goals have largely become a thing of the past in the league. The blocked field goal records for the Cowboys have stood for decades.

The most in a season in franchise history is nine in 1965. They’ve had four seasons with four blocked field goals, the last coming in 1978.

To put it in perspective, the Cowboys have blocked two field goals in the past five seasons (one in 2015, one in 2013). The last time the team had multiple blocks happened in 2011 when they had two.

Since 2007, the Cowboys have a total of eight blocked field goals. It’s a rare feat, to say the least.

“A blocked field goal is rare and it’s definitely a blessing when you get one,” Crawford said. “Thank God for this one today.”

Bisaccia is in his 16th year coaching special teams in the NFL and simply puts credit on how well and efficient kicking units have become.

“The timing between the center and holder and kicker, they do such a great job and get it out so fast,” Bisaccia said. “And there’s big people protecting in there. We take a lot of pride on our field goal protection team of keeping people out, and I’m sure every other team in the league does as well.”