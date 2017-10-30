Arlington expects big crowd, revenue thanks to 2018 NFL Draft setup

Next spring, the players will not be the only ones earning money at the 2018 NFL Draft.
The city of Arlington is likely going to win big too.
The 2018 NFL Draft will be held April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
According to an estimate by the Texas Association of Business, the three-day event could have an economic impact of more than $100 million.
Instead of scattering the activities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area (as they did with Super Bowl XLV) or implementing The Star in Frisco in some kind of way, Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, pitched to the NFL to hold the draft and a majority of its festivities in-and-around AT&T Stadium.
“We’ve been working with the Cowboys on this for months, and while there isn’t a layout plan or projected economic impact study yet, we’re looking forward to see what everyone comes up with because people are obviously excited about it,” Ron Price, President & CEO of the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau said. “Last year, Philadelphia obviously set a new bar, but we’re ready for the opportunity to try and raise it again.”
So, just how many people will attend the draft in Arlington?
It’s hard to say right now.
At last year’s draft in Philadelphia, the city’s convention and visitors bureau estimated around 200,000 people would attend. By the end of the weekend, that number hit 250,000. The city also topped its estimated $84 million impact study by $14 million.
Arlington’s positioning in an area with an estimated population of 7.1 million people, strong NFL fan base and space around the stadium were strong selling points.
The 3.0 million square-foot stadium has a capacity of up to 100,000 and it has two plazas, one in each end zone along with three party decks in each end zone.
“With the space around the stadium and with the passion that we knew existed among Cowboys fans and for the sport of football in Texas ... we knew it was a destination that people would want to go to” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s senior vice president of events . “In talking with the Cowboys, we all expect to have more people drive and fly in for this event than we’ve ever had before.”
The NFL Draft Experience, presented by Dannon Oikos Triple Zero, will be based in both plazas. The events are free in the festival area.
“We’ve really wanted to make this event accessible and that has brought in so many more fans, especially in these new draft locations,” O’Reilly said. “In our minds, we see it becoming something that is potentially on par with the Super Bowl.”
Big events aren’t new to the city of Arlington. It has host Super Bowl XLV, Final Fours, CONCACAF soccer and even Wrestlemania.
Depending on the layout, there’s parking for more than 30,000 at the stadium lot plus there are more parking options at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers, which is next to the stadium.
“We have a hospitality community that we believe is second-to-none,” Price said. “And whether it’s the Arlington Police and Fire Departments, city staff, event organizers, the medical and service communities ... all of our organizations really know how to handle these types of events.”
