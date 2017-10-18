Breaking: Dallas Cowboys will host 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

The NFL is bringing the 2018 NFL Draft to Texas.
More important, it is coming to Arlington April 26-28.
The NFL awarded the three-day draft to the Dallas Cowboys and it will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Cowboys submitted several bids for the draft, including a dual site with The Star in Frisco along with AT&T Stadium.
The NFL chose the one site, Arlington, with AT&T Stadium being the primary host.
This is the third new location for the draft since it moved from New York three years ago.
It was held in Chicago in 2015 and 2016 and in Philadelphia in 2017.
It’s the success in Philadelphia that the Cowboys hope to duplicate in Arlington.
“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” NFl Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.”
Philadelphia marked the first time a city held the draft outside and it set attendance records, drawing 250,000 people to the three-day event.
According to the NFL, the draft had a $94.9 million economic impact on the city.
