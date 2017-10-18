More Videos

  Scenes from the Cowboys draft party at AT&T Stadium

    Loyal Dallas Cowboys fans flocked to Arlington on Thursday night for the first round of the NFL Draft, where the home team took Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 pick.

Loyal Dallas Cowboys fans flocked to Arlington on Thursday night for the first round of the NFL Draft, where the home team took Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 pick.
Loyal Dallas Cowboys fans flocked to Arlington on Thursday night for the first round of the NFL Draft, where the home team took Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 pick. Scott Fischer Special to the Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys

Breaking: Dallas Cowboys will host 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 11:18 AM

FRISCO

The NFL is bringing the 2018 NFL Draft to Texas.

More important, it is coming to Arlington April 26-28.

The NFL awarded the three-day draft to the Dallas Cowboys and it will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cowboys submitted several bids for the draft, including a dual site with The Star in Frisco along with AT&T Stadium.

The NFL chose the one site, Arlington, with AT&T Stadium being the primary host.

This is the third new location for the draft since it moved from New York three years ago.

It was held in Chicago in 2015 and 2016 and in Philadelphia in 2017.

It’s the success in Philadelphia that the Cowboys hope to duplicate in Arlington.

“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” NFl Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.”

Philadelphia marked the first time a city held the draft outside and it set attendance records, drawing 250,000 people to the three-day event.

According to the NFL, the draft had a $94.9 million economic impact on the city.

    A group of Cowboys fans drove nine hours from Mexico, and brought a brand new grill they made just for the game. Every year for the past decade, this group of guys choses a game to serve as a reunion, and this year they stepped up their cultural cuisine for the Packers game.

A group of Cowboys fans drove nine hours from Mexico, and brought a brand new grill they made just for the game. Every year for the past decade, this group of guys choses a game to serve as a reunion, and this year they stepped up their cultural cuisine for the Packers game.

    Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide.

Dallas Cowboys games mean big crowds who spend big money on alcohol, with sales topping the charts statewide.

DRAFT LOCATION HISTORY

Draft

Location

City

1936

Ritz-Carlton

Philadelphia

1937

Hotel Lincoln

New York

1938

Hotel Sherman

Chicago

1939

Hotel New Yorker

New York

1940

Schroeder Hotel

Milwaukee

1941

Willard Hotel

Washington, D.C.

1942-44

Palmer House

Chicago

1945-47

Hotel Commodore

New York

1948

Hotel Fort Pitt

Pittsburgh

1949-50

Bellevue-Stratford Hotel

Philadelphia

1951

Blackstone Hotel

Chicago

1952

Hotel Statler

New York

1953-54

Bellevue-Stratford Hotel

Philadelphia

1955

Warwick Hotel

New York

1956

Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 1-3)

Philadelphia

Ambassador Hotel (Rounds 4-30)

Los Angeles

1957

Warwick Hotel (Rounds 1-4)

Philadelphia

Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 5-30)

Philadelphia

1958-61

Warwick Hotel

Philadelphia

1962-64

Sheraton Hotel

Chicago

1965-66

Summit Hotel

New York

1967

Hotel Gotham

New York

1968-71

Belmont Plaza Hotel

New York

1972

Essex House

New York

1973-74

Americana Hotel

New York

1975

Hilton Hotel

New York

1976-78

Roosevelt Hotel

New York

1979

Waldorf

New York

1980-83

Sheraton Hotel

New York

1984-85

Omni Park Central Hotel

New York

1986-94

Marriott Marquis

New York

1995-2004

Theatre at Madison Square Garden

New York

2005

Jacob Javits Convention Center

New York

2006-2014

Radio City Music Hall

New York

2015-16

Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University

Chicago

2017

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

