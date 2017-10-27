Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey will miss next four games and maybe more

There will be no quick return for injured Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey.

The Cowboys expect Bailey, who has a groin injury, to be sidelined “four weeks or more”, according to Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones.

It was known that Bailey would miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins and possibly next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is why the Cowboys signed veteran kicker Mike Nugent on Tuesday and cut defensive end Damontre Moore.

But is looks like Nugent will be here for the long haul as the club will continue to carry two kickers on the active roster.

There is a chance, according to Jones, that even if Bailey is ready, the Cowboys will use Nugent for long field goals and kickoffs and Bailey for the shorter ones.

Bailey, the most accurate kicker in the NFL history, sustained in the injury in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 40-10 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

After the Redskins and Chiefs, the Cowboys play at defending NFC champion Atlanta and NFC-leading Philadelphia.