Dallas Cowboys sign kicker Mike Nugent, release linebacker Damontre Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are going with veteran kicker Mike Nugent for the next couple weeks as regular Dan Bailey recovers from a groin injury.
Nugent has played 12 seasons in the NFL, including the past seven with the Cincinnati Bengals, and lost a battle with Aldrick Rosas for the New York Giants kicking job before the season.
Nugent has made 80.8 percent of his field goal attempts in his career (236 of 292). He’s also 96.9 percent of his PAT attempts, although he missed six last season (23 of 29).
Moore, meanwhile, is somewhat of a surprise cut. The former Texas A&M product played just three games for the Cowboys.
He was suspended the first two and was inactive Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Moore did not register a sack with the Cowboys. The coaches credited him with seven tackles and four quarterback pressures in three games.
The Cowboys play at Washington Sunday. Kickoff 3:25 p.m.
