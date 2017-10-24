Redskins, Cowboys still trying to find their way

The Dallas Cowboys (3-3) and Washington Redskins (3-3) are chasing Philadelphia (6-1) in the NFC East.
It’ll be a short week for the Redskins, who lost on the road to the Eagles 34-24 Monday night. They return home to host the Cowboys on Sunday at FedEx Field. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.
It’s still early, but this could be a swing game for the Cowboys or Redskins as they go forward.
Solid Cousins
Kirk Cousins and the Redskins might not be a long-term match, but he continues to show he’s a quarterback capable of leading a team. Even though the Redskins are 3-3, Cousins shouldn’t shoulder too much of the blame. He’s posted a 100-or-better passer rating in the past four games, throwing 10 touchdowns to two interceptions in that stretch. Cousins is on pace for his third consecutive 4,000-yard passing season. But he has been prone to an untimely interception as he was against the Eagles.
Receiving threats
The Redskins leading receiver? Running back Chris Thompson, who has 366 yards, three touchdowns and 23 receptions. Former TCU and Mansfield Legacy product Josh Doctson had a career-high three catches on Monday, but has yet to have a breakout game early in his career. The Redskins used a 2016 first-round pick on Doctson, who missed much of last season with an Achilles injury and has been slow to establish himself this season. But tight end Jordan Reed is putting together another solid season and is coming off a two touchdown game against the Eagles.
Non-receiving threats
The early-season buzz had Terrelle Pryor pegged as a guy who could flourish with Cousins. Pryor had a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, and was thought to build on it with Washington. But he has only one touchdown reception and is on pace for less than 600 receiving yards. Pryor didn’t start Monday and finished with a season-low 30 snaps.
Injury concerns
The Redskins have plenty of injury issues along their offensive line going into the Cowboys game. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is dealing with a right knee injury, and acknowledged after Monday’s game that he could have to rest it. Right guard Brandon Scherff injured his left knee and his status is unknown for the game. Those are two elite players the Redskins could be without in Sunday’s game.
Defense matters
The Redskins’ defense is a middle-of-the-road unit on the statistics sheet, but has been exposed by proven offenses in losses. The Eagles scored 30 and 34 points against them, and the Kansas City Chiefs scored 29. But the Redskins have talent and one of the best tacklers in the league so far. Signing Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown in the off-season is paying off, as Brown ranks third in the NFL with 63 tackles. He’ll have his hands full this week in trying to bring down Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys rushing attack.
