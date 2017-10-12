Appeals court rules against Elliott, clears way for suspension

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans lifted an injunction Thursday that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for a six-game suspension.

The judges voted 2-1 to grant the NFL’s emergency request and ordered the U.S. Eastern District of Texas Court in Sherman to dismiss Elliott’s case. Elliott is expected to now take his case to the Southern District of New York, which is viewed as a more favorable court for the NFL. The league won its Deflate-gate case against Tom Brady in that court.

The vote was not unanimous, with James E. Graves issuing a dissenting opinion in Elliott's favor. Judge Jennifer Elrod and Judge Judge Edward Prado swung the decision in the NFL’s favor.

A federal judge in Texas issued an injunction that blocked the suspension last month. Elliott will have to get another injunction in New York in order to keep playing this season.

But until then Elliott will miss the next six games following this Sunday’s bye, starting with the Oct. 22 matchup at the San Francisco 49ers, the Oct. 29 game at the Washington Redskins, at home Nov. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 12 at the Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 19 at home against the Philadelphia Eagle and the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Redskins.

Elliott is eligible to return to the team on Friday, November 24.

The Cowboys did not return messages asking for comment. Neither did Elliott’s attorneys.

Elliott has repeatedly declined comment on his legal fight with the league this season.

U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texa issued the injunction that blocked the suspension last month, as he sided with the NFLPA attorneys who felt NFL’s investigation into domestic violence allegations against Elliott by former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson was unfair and the subsquent appeal was unfair.

He also felt Elliott would suffer irreparable harm during his suspension.

The NFL said it followed the terms of the league’s labor deal with the players and that Elliott and the union filed suit with the Eastern District of Texas before the appeals process was completed.

The 5th Circuit agreed with the NFL saying the case was not ripe as Elliott had not exhausted all remedies under the collective bargaining agreement, thus Elliott filed too soon and the Texas court did not have proper jurisdiction to rule.

”While these arguments and concerns about the arbitration process may have merit, they must be considered by a court with proper jurisdiction,” the court said in its ruling opinion.

This issue has been hanging over Elliott and the Cowboys’ since July 2016 when a former girlfriend accused Elliott of domestic violence. The Columbus, Ohio city prosecutor’s office cleared Elliott of any charges, citing misleading and inconsistent information from the accuser, Elliott’s ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

But the NFL investigated it for 13 months and commissioner Roger Goodell handed Elliott a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Aug. 11. Goodell said the league felt he had committed at least three domestic violence incidents against Thompson after its investigation.

Elliott is leading the Cowboys with 393 rushing yards on 105 carries with two touchdowns through the first five games. He also has 17 receptions for 134 receiving yards and a score.

From a football standpoint, the first five games and outcome are hugeback for the Cowboys. To go just 2-3 with him in the lineup is a disappointment, as they needed to win as many games with him on the field.

Now they face a huge six-game stretch that, includes three games on the road, games against three division leaders in the Chiefs, Falcons and Eagles and two games against NFC East foes in the Redskins and Eagles, without Elliot, who was the NFL’s rushing champion as a rookie with 1,631 yards and 15 TDs in 2016.

The Cowboys will most likely start Alfred Morris in his place though it will be a committee approach with Rod Smith and Darren McFadden combining to fill the void at running back.