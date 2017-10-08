Dallas Cowboys defensive back Chidobe Awuzie left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury in the second half.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys defensive back Chidobe Awuzie leaves game with hamstring injury

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 08, 2017 6:07 PM

ARLINGTON

Cowboys defensive back Chidobe Awuzie left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in the second half with a hamstring injury. Awuzie missed the previous two games because of injury. Awuzie, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round (60th pick overall) of the NFL draft in April, had no injuries issues at Colorado, where he played in 14 games as a senior and 13 games as a junior.

Awuzie entered the game in the first half at safety.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760

  Comments  

