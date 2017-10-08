Cowboys LT Tyron Smith good to go for Packers; LB Sean Lee is not

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their best defensive player for the second straight week.
Linebacker Sean Lee remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. It kept him out of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as well.
Lee is the unquestioned leader of the defense and the Rams torched the Cowboys last week with Todd Gurley having a career-best 215 yards from scrimmage.
The Cowboys defense will also be without starting nose tackle Stephen Paea, who has managed a knee injury all season. Cornerback Nolan Carroll is not active, either. He missed last week’s game with a concussion. Safety Kavon Frazier is a healthy scratch. But there are some reinforcements this week.
Defensive lineman David Irving returns from a season-opening four-game suspension, and linebacker Anthony Hitchens will play in his first game since sustaining a knee injury Aug. 26.
Offensively, the Cowboys will have left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith didn’t practice Thursday or Friday with back tightness, but the All-Pro left tackle has been deemed good to go.
The healthy scratches on offense include quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Darren McFadden and wide receiver Noah Brown.
Green Bay, meanwhile, will be without one of their top offensive threats in running back Ty Montgomery. The Packers are also without left tackle David Bakhtiari and his replacement is expected to be Arlington Martin product Lane Taylor.
The Packers, though, will have wide receiver Davante Adams active. Adams is out of the concussion protocol after being on the receiving end of an illegal hit by Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan on the Thursday Night Football game Sept. 28.
