Politics as sport: Bookmakers taking bets on Trump’s next NFL tweet

It has long been said that politics are sport, so the following should come as no surprise.
Bookmakers are taking bets on whether President Donald Trump will tweet about the NFL again and whether he’ll single out a specific athlete.
Trump’s last NFL-related tweet was about Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones early Wednesday morning.
BookMaker.eu has also posted odds on which league will next boycott a White House visit after winning a championship. The next WNBA champion (Minnesota Lynx or Los Angeles Sparks) are the odds-on favorite.
Individual props are available for LeSean McCoy, Julius Peppers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here are some of the current bets:
Number of times Donald Trump will tweet “NFL” before noon Sunday (beginning at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 28)
Over 8.5
Under 8.5
Number of times Trump will tweet “#StandForOurAnthem” before noon Sunday:
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Will Trump tweet individual NFL or NBA athlete name (first or last) before noon Sunday?
Yes +110
No -140
Next sports championship team to boycott White House visit:
WNBA -115
NBA +130
NFL +400
MLB +900
Next commissioner to speak out against Trump:
Adam Silver (NBA): 2/3
Rob Manfred (MLB): 3/1
Gary Bettman (NHL): 6/1
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments