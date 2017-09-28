Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten, left, Jason Garrett, Dez Bryant and Orlando Scandrick hug after briefly kneeling together then standing for the National Anthem before Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 25, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys

Politics as sport: Bookmakers taking bets on Trump’s next NFL tweet

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 1:16 PM

It has long been said that politics are sport, so the following should come as no surprise.

Bookmakers are taking bets on whether President Donald Trump will tweet about the NFL again and whether he’ll single out a specific athlete.

Trump’s last NFL-related tweet was about Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones early Wednesday morning.

BookMaker.eu has also posted odds on which league will next boycott a White House visit after winning a championship. The next WNBA champion (Minnesota Lynx or Los Angeles Sparks) are the odds-on favorite.

Individual props are available for LeSean McCoy, Julius Peppers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are some of the current bets:

Number of times Donald Trump will tweet “NFL” before noon Sunday (beginning at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 28)

Over 8.5

Under 8.5

Number of times Trump will tweet “#StandForOurAnthem” before noon Sunday:

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Will Trump tweet individual NFL or NBA athlete name (first or last) before noon Sunday?

Yes +110

No -140

Next sports championship team to boycott White House visit:

WNBA -115

NBA +130

NFL +400

MLB +900

Next commissioner to speak out against Trump:

Adam Silver (NBA): 2/3

Rob Manfred (MLB): 3/1

Gary Bettman (NHL): 6/1

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

