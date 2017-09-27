More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Trump tweets he spoke to Jerry Jones, calls him a “winner”

Jeff Caplan

jeffcaplan@star-telegram.com

September 27, 2017 10:56 AM

President Donald Trump started his Wednesday morning with a tweet to inform the country that he spoke with Jerry Jones on Tuesday after the Dallas Cowboys owner took a knee with his team before the playing of the national anthem on Monday Night Football.

Trump tweeted at 6:09 CST: “Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

In the wake of Trump’s railing against the NFL and calling players who protest during the anthem “son of a b-----,” and suggesting they should be fired, the Cowboys, as planned by Jones, took a knee before the anthem and then stood for the playing of it.

Messages to the Cowboys’ media relations department requesting confirmation of the discussion between Trump and Jones were not immediately answered.

Following Dallas’ 28-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, Cowboys players reacted strongly to Trump’s criticism.

“Even though he’s the President, we don’t agree,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “We feel like that was some dumba-- sh-- he said. I’m just being real, you know? We stuck together as a team and we wanted to show our unity today.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said: “It was a tough deal to handle, but I think this team, this organization, players, coaches, staff, everyone did the right thing. We came together. We had a lot of dialogue. Talked about what we wanted to do, just as a sign of the unity we want to bring in this country and just help everything that’s going on right now. I think we did a great job.”　

