More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders 0:46

Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Kennedale unable to solve Carthage 1:52

Kennedale unable to solve Carthage

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Highland Park to the house! 0:28

Highland Park to the house!

by Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com
by Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ Orlando Scandrick to play against Cardinals in what he calls a must-win game

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 06:33 PM

UPDATED September 22, 2017 12:30 AM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned to practice Thursday and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday after sitting out Sunday’s 42-17 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos with a fractured bone in his left hand.

Scandrick doesn’t worry about the Cowboys’ ability to bounce back, but he does call the Cardinals game a must-win for a young team that was beaten in all phases against the Broncos.

“This week is a situation I feel we are in a must-win,” Scandrick said. “It’s a must-win. It was tough (watching). We played an uncharacteristic game. Nothing went right and it kind of had a snowball effect. It’s always frustrating when you can’t be out there.”

Scandrick said sitting out the Broncos game was the plan all along, following surgery last Monday to have a metal plate inserted in his hand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The risk of infection has passed, and he will have the stitches taken out this week.

“I don’t have any limitations,” Scandrick said. “I’ll be fine. It’s something I can play through while it heals.”

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford said getting the veteran Scandrick back will help the defense tremendously because of production and knowledge.

“Orlando is one of the smartest players I have been around,” Crawford said. “Just from that, his presence, his smarts, it helps a bunch. He knows what he is doing. He knows the defense. It gives maybe the extra second to get the passer.”

Scandrick said he will offer encouraging words to the rookie corners, especially third-round pick Jourdan Lewis who was baptized by fire against the Broncos in his NFL debut.

“You have to be honest with them and tell them it wasn’t good enough,” Scandrick said. “At the same time, you have to be encouraging and bring them along and tell them the positive things. Jourdan did some good things. He moved his feet well. He played press well. But he did some things that were uncharacteristic of who we are as a defense. It’s my job. It’s his job.

“It’s our coaches’ job to get him up to speed and playing to the level we know he can play. He got drafted in the third round. He didn’t get drafted in the third round to stand on the sideline in a sweat suit. But we just didn’t play well as a group.”

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders 0:46

Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Kennedale unable to solve Carthage 1:52

Kennedale unable to solve Carthage

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Highland Park to the house! 0:28

Highland Park to the house!

  • Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

    The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

The stars were less than bright as the Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Pause
Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations 1:19

Stephen Jones: NFL should be more efficient with investigations

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders 0:46

Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Kennedale unable to solve Carthage 1:52

Kennedale unable to solve Carthage

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Highland Park to the house! 0:28

Highland Park to the house!

  • Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

    The Oakland Raiders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in a game where the referee made a ruling on 4th down by using a folded index card in the fourth quarter.

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

View More Video