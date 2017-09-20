Cowboys rookie CB Chidobe Awuzie still dealing with “sore” hamstring

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie acknowledged that his lingering hamstring issue has become a source of frustration early on in his NFL career.

Awuzie has been dealing with it since training camp, and it forced him to exit in the first half of Sunday’s game in Denver. Awuzie played just five defensive snaps and two on special teams against the Broncos.

Awuzie described his hamstring as “sore” on Wednesday.

Asked if he’d be able to practice this week, Awuzie said: “I don’t know nothing yet.”

With that being said, Awuzie’s status for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air.

His absence, along with Nolan Carroll exiting with a concussion, put the Cowboys’ secondary in a precarious situation.

The Cowboys played the entire second half against the Broncos with only two healthy cornerbacks in Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. Lewis was making his NFL debut after being sidelined in the opener with a hamstring injury of his own.

But the good news for the Cowboys is they will get cornerback Orlando Scandrick back this week.