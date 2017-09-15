Who comes to a high school football game in a helicopter? 3 guesses

Most high school football fans drive to the game in their cars. Some take Uber and some ride the bus.
Not Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Jerry and Stephen Jones beat Thursday traffic in style and got to Mansfield’s Vernon Newsom Stadium in Jerry’s customized Airbus H145 helicopter, which he bought before last season.
The family went to watch Stephen’s son, quarterback John Stephen Jones, and Highland Park play Mansfield Timberview. Jones led Highland Park to the Class 5A Division I state title last season.
Cowboys peeps are here, their helicopter leaving Newsom pic.twitter.com/CBCj4glqY1— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) September 14, 2017
Two choppers made an appearance before kickoff in the visitor’s parking lot. As the game began, fans could hear the helicopters fly off — and again after the game when the Scots hung on to beat the Wolves 34-32 with a last-minute field goal.
Last season, Highland Park captured its fourth state title in program history by defeating Temple 16-7 at AT&T Stadium.
