Last-minute kick lifts defending state champs over Timberview

Matteo Corday kicked a 32-yard field goal with 28 seconds left as the state’s seventh-ranked Class 5A team escaped the Wolves in a nondistrict game 34-32 Thursday night at Newsom Stadium.

Key players: Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, in some circles better known as Jerry Jones’ grandson, passed for four TDs and 150 yards on 16-of-29 passing; RB Paxton Alexander had 200 total yards, including 130 rushing, and a TD reception; Ryan Coxe forced a fumble and Hudson Clark recovered it with 7:46 in the second quarter, leading to seven points during a crucial sequence. Timberview QB Jyron Russell rushed for 66 yards and two TDs, and passed for 122 yards; RB Stacy Sneed had two TDs and 86 yards rushing on seven carries; DB Trevon Russell had an interception.

Key stat: The Wolves were tagged for 11 penalties for 100 yards.

Records: Highland Park 2-1, Timberview 1-2