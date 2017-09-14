More Videos

Here's your game-winning touchdown run

Here's your game-winning touchdown run

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs

Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs

Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district

Annual Jump For Joy benefits homeless and needy students in the H-E-B school district

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner

    Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, rallies the Scots past Timberview

Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, rallies the Scots past Timberview Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com
Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, rallies the Scots past Timberview Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Last-minute kick lifts defending state champs over Timberview

By John Henry

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 14, 2017 10:25 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 12:39 AM

Matteo Corday kicked a 32-yard field goal with 28 seconds left as the state’s seventh-ranked Class 5A team escaped the Wolves in a nondistrict game 34-32 Thursday night at Newsom Stadium.

Key players: Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones, in some circles better known as Jerry Jones’ grandson, passed for four TDs and 150 yards on 16-of-29 passing; RB Paxton Alexander had 200 total yards, including 130 rushing, and a TD reception; Ryan Coxe forced a fumble and Hudson Clark recovered it with 7:46 in the second quarter, leading to seven points during a crucial sequence. Timberview QB Jyron Russell rushed for 66 yards and two TDs, and passed for 122 yards; RB Stacy Sneed had two TDs and 86 yards rushing on seven carries; DB Trevon Russell had an interception.

Key stat: The Wolves were tagged for 11 penalties for 100 yards.

Records: Highland Park 2-1, Timberview 1-2

