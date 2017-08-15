Dak Prescott says Cowboys won’t panic with Ezekiel Elliott suspended

Dak Prescott didn’t feel pressure when Kellen Moore went down. He didn’t feel pressure when Tony Romo went down. And he’s not going to feel pressure without Ezekiel Elliott for six games.

Prescott, like everyone else in the Dallas Cowboys organization, is ready for life without Elliott early on this season. Elliott is appealing his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, but the Cowboys are approaching it as though they’ll be without Elliott.

“There’s not much I can do right now but support him,” Prescott said. “I know that is what this team is going to do, what this coaching staff is going to do. We’re going to support him. We’re going to let the people above that take care of whatever they’ve got.

“We’ve got a great group of running backs that have plenty of experience that are going to step up. For us, right now, it is just to have his back and to move forward.”

Prescott and Elliott have grown close in their time since joining the Cowboys with Prescott referring to Elliott as a “little brother.” Prescott has talked about helping Elliott keep his off-field issues to a minimum.

Prescott has been a model citizen since joining the Cowboys and has been rewarded with countless endorsement deals. Elliott, on the other hand, hasn’t had those same sort of opportunities.

But Prescott described Elliott’s mood in the days since the suspension as “good.”

“He’s been positive energy,” Prescott said. “It’s something that’s done. As I said, I can’t do anything, he can’t do anything, it’s done. I’m sure they’ll appeal and that’s kind of out of his hands as well there. He’s been a positive spirit, been the same Zeke and that’s good for him and that’s good for this team.”

Elliott’s absence will be felt on the field. He led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and had 15 touchdowns. He was a home-run threat every time he touched the ball.

The Cowboys will now have to rely on vetearns Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris to fill the void. Both have been 1,000-yard rushers in the league and Prescott is confident in each of them.

“Those guys have had a lot of success in this league for a long time,” Prescott said. “It’s just an opportunity for them to come in and get more reps in that time off.”

Opposing defenses, though, might have a different approach. Defenses had to prepare and put more men in the box to account for Elliott, whereas now they might focus more attention on Prescott and the receiving corps.

Prescott put together one of the best seasons by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating.

He’ll be expected to possibly do even more with Elliott out. Prescott isn’t sure if he’ll run more himself, but reiterated the confidence the team has again in McFadden and Morris.

“It’s not a panic here,” Prescott said.

But there’s no doubt the Cowboys will miss Elliott.

As Prescott said, “A huge impact with his ability to run the ball, make the defense load the box, giving us one-on-ones outside. Not only that, keeping our defense off the field and keeping their defense on the field for a long time. That’s not just Zeke. That’s the offensive line, that’s the receivers blocking. We still have all of those guys in his time off.”

Prescott himself has positive vibes going into his sophomore season. He feels his training camp has gone well and he’s ready to return to game action Saturday in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott said he would play, although it’s unclear how many series. But he has put together a solid camp and the coaching staff has an endless amount of confidence in him.

Prescott showed his poise again in Monday’s practice. He tried to hit Dez Bryant on a back-shoulder throw, but underthrew it and was intercepted by cornerback Nolan Carroll. On the next play, Prescott rebounded and completed a similar pass to Bryant.

“One of his great traits is just being in the moment and focusing on what he needs to do,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He prepares very well and I believe he has confidence in himself and the people around him. So, to be unaffected by what happened the play before, it’s success you throw a touchdown or if it’s adversity you throw an interception, you just keep coming back. I think he demonstrates that in how he lives his life and certainly how he plays the position.

“That’s what you need at the quarterback position. You need it throughout your whole team.”